Steelers Get Good News on Broderick Jones Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some great news on the injury front with left tackle Broderick Jones expected to return to the field when the team returns to practice at Saint Vincent College, head coach Mike Tomlin announced.
Jones suffered a soft tissue injury on the final day of the opening week of training camp. He was seen getting wrapped on the sideline and took one more snap during 7-shots before being shut down for the day. He was not set to practice as the team returned for the second week but practice was taken indoors because of the weather.
Now, he'll return on Wednesday.
Jones is entering a crucial third season in the NFL. After spending the first two seasons at right tackle, Jones is transitioning to the left side, which is where he played in college at Georgia.
"I expect him to do what we drafted him to do," head coach Mike Tomlin said about Jones entering camp. "He was a left tackle prospect and a highly regarded one when he came out. He was a young guy when he came out. So, he's had some on the job training and gained some experience in the meanwhile. I think it's a big year for him. One that we can expect him to play varsity ball, a term that we like to use."
The Steelers were rained out on Tuesday but still expect to be on the field at Saint Vincent College on Wednesday, where they'll participate in their first padded practice of the season.
