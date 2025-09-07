Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Jets After Win
PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers was in vintage form for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets. The 41-year-old quarterback was the best player on the field for his new team, completing 22 of his 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdown passes.
Rodgers spoke with the media following the Steelers' victory. Leading up to the game, he downplayed going against his former organization and instead turned the focus on the Steelers and their game plan. With that now in the rearview mirror and coming off a win, Rodgers finally let his feelings out. He shared with the media what this win over this previous franchise meant when he was asked about beating Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.
"I’m just happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets," he proclaimed.
The Jets and Rodgers didn't end their relationship on the best of terms. Rodgers spent just two seasons with New York, but it can be described as a failure from both sides. During the opening game of the 2023 season, his first with the organization, he tore his achilles heel and missed the entirety of the season. Last year, he played well, but the team won just five games. Animostiy built and with a new regime in charge, Rodgers was released.
The Jets' loss was the Steelers' gain this offseason. After courting him for the entire spring and offseason, he agreed to terms on a one-year contract and became the new starter in Pittsburgh. Since his arrival, the Steelers have been overjoyed with his performance and leadership in the locker room. Head coach Mike Tomlin had simple yet high praise for Rodgers after the game.
"I thought he was game all day," the head coach stated.
They saw the results of his impact in the opening week of the 2025 regular season. The team scored 34 points, including an opening drive touchdown. The Steelers eclipsed 30 points just three times in the entirety of last season. With Rodgers at the helm, the offense has shown improvements, specifically in the passing game. He was able to spread the ball out to targets DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Ben Skowronek, Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth. With this improved aerial attack, the Steelers have loved everything about Rodgers since his arrival in Pittsburgh.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!