Steelers Calling 49ers About WR Trade?
If the Pittsburgh Steelers were weighing a pursuit of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, that dream may already be over.
Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, multiple teams have reached out to San Francisco and expressed interest in acquiring Jennings. The 49ers rebuffed those calls, however, and it appears as though they have no intention of moving the 28-year-old at this point in time.
“Several teams have already inquired about Jauan Jennings availability, but the 49ers said they have no desire in trading the wide receiver," Schefter said on 'NFL Live'.
Schefter broke the news on Monday that Jennings was seeking a new deal as he enters the final year of his current contract, which is a two-year pact worth $11.890 million that he signed last offseason in restricted free agency.
He's guaranteed $3.275 million in salary this season, and he'll account for a void year cap hit of $8.210 million in 2026, per Over the Cap.
Schefter also noted that Jennings intends on officially requesting a trade before training camp opens next week if he doesn't sign an extension before then. Up to this point, there's been little progress in negotiations between the two parties.
The 49ers are no stranger to trade talks surrounding their top receivers. They nearly dealt Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers last offseason before signing him to a four-year, $120 million contract, and they sent Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders back in March for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It would behoove San Francisco to keep Jennings around considering he's coming off a career year, during which he posted 975 yards and six touchdowns on 77 catches. The fact that it's playing hardball with other teams indicates its unwillingness to move on from him, though perhaps the situation could take a left turn later this summer.
For now, though, Pittsburgh will have to explore other avenues if it's looking to upgrade its weaponry on offense. The organization landed Jonnu Smith and DK Metcalf via trade over recent months while moving George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, and while there may be room for one more meaningful addition, Jennings likely won't be that player.
