Insider: Steelers Aren't Done Yet
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had quite an active offseason.
With a completely revamped offense, the Steelers had to be quite active in order to attain it. Although they lost star wideout George Pickens, top running back Najee Harris and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers were able to add significant additions.
With DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, Aaron Rodgers and Kenneth Gainwell joining the team, the Steelers also built via the 2025 NFL Draft, and seem to not be finished working towards the next season.
According to Mark Kaboly of the Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers are going to continue to build toward the next season by not stopping making moves throughout the remainder of the offseason. In an appearance on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show, Kaboly spoke about possible moves the Steelers could make to change
"I would think that that's No. 1 on the list," Kaboly said. "I'm not saying I'm not a Juan Thornhill believer, but they based their whole organization on having competition and where's the competition at for a guy that nobody wanted last year who had a bad season for the Cleveland Browns?"
Kaboly also made sure to point out the possibility of injury to any one of their players and how that would effect the strength of their defense. Despite a strong defensive group, it is admittedly not deep once you get to the secondary position.
"What if somebody gets hurt? You going with Miles Killebrew? I mean what do you have behind that?" Kaboly said. "I think that's all set up as a veteran guy that they would like to get, but that could be done in September when there might be somebody come free as well. That's why I think there's something else on the agenda."
The Steelers might also be better off making no more significant moves, as we truly do not know how they will pan out until the regular season begins in a couple months.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!