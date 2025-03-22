Steelers Star Clears Up Aaron Rodgers Comments
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are well within the midst of a journey in attempt to land current free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
That journey hit a minor roadblock earlier in the week, as current Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward made comments about the ongoing search that many took exception to. On an episode of his Not Just Football podcast, he made comments about Rodgers that were not well received.
I ain’t doing that darkness retreat," Heyward said. "I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back."
Following these comments, Heyward would go on to appear on the Rich Eisen Show on friday to clear up any misconceptions about his comments.
“Everybody gave me crap. They said I called him out. I don't think I really called him out. I just said I wasn't going on a darkness retreat to recruit him. But if he wants to be a Steeler, he can be a Steeler. That's the pitch,” he said. “I don't know why everybody thought, 'Oh Cam's really going at him. Some fans felt, 'Oh yeah, keep doing that, and the other fans felt like, 'Oh man, you're really gonna scare him off. I'm not scaring anybody off. I just wanna win games and play good football."
Heyward has long been a consistent piece of the Steelers defense, and his word weighs more than most involved in the organization. Despite his comments, it is unlikely that Rodgers would change his decision based on Heyward's podcast, so the waiting game for the quarterback continues.
