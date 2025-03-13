When Will Aaron Rodgers Answer Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the rest of the NFL world, are waiting on Aaron Rodgers. They don't have a quarterback, and are simply waiting for an answer from the four-time MVP to see if they finally do.
But when will that answer come?
As the days go by, people are becoming more and more impatient. Steelers fans are losing faith in Rodgers deciding to come to Pittsburgh, and at the same time, are starting to get irritated enough that they no longer want him to.
There have been constant rumors that Rodgers is appearing on the Pat McAfee Show to make his announcement. Only for McAfee to shut down those rumors each day.
So, when is the response coming? Honestly, we don't know.
"This is the dance partner you're dancing with," NFL Network's Peter Schrager described it. "He's gonna go at his own timeline and you knew that going in."
The expectation remains the same. The NFL world believes Rodgers will choose the Steelers, and it will be because he wants a chance to win before retirement. The reports of a "money gap" seem to be untrue, and many Steelers insiders are reporting that it's very simple right now - Pittsburgh is waiting on Rodgers. Rodgers is taking his time.
Pictures of Rodgers on a beach have gone viral on social media, but it's unknown if those pictures are recent. If they are, he's clearly not in the Steel City, where the weather has been nice, but no one's swimming in the rivers just yet.
Is he there contemplating returning to football or retiring? Joining the Steelers versus joining the New York Giants? Who knows.
What we do know is this doesn't have an end date that any of us know except Rodgers. He's not focused on when the good timeline for the team is, the reports are, or when the story will be biggest. He's doing what he feels needs to be done for his own good to make the decision he believes is best.
So, right now, we wait. Scrolling the internet endlessly, trying to find new news about the one player everyone is waiting on. Because at any moment something can change. But until it does, no one has any idea when the decision is coming.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!