Steelers Camp Takeaways: New Fullback, Concerning WR News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished off their second week of training camp, closing practice No. 10 at Saint Vincent College. The team will enter their final three days of preparation before heading to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in their preseaosn opener.
So far, there are some very clear takeaways on both sides of the ball. And plenty to look through as the players leave Latrobe for their off day.
Mark Robinson Playing Fullback
The Steelers added a cherry on top of the week's final training camp practice when they put Mark Robinson at fullback for goal-line drills. The inside linebacker is on the final year of his rookie contract and has yet to make an impact on defense. While a quality special teams player, the team clearly wants to find more value for him, and they're testing the waters at fullback to see if they could.
Robinson didn't help much during his two runs at fullback. The team failed to two on both runs up the middle, but Robinson did lay the blow on fellow linebacker Patrick Queen.
"We were talking about it in meetings, I thought they were joking when he said he was really in the offensive room when he came late to meetings," Queen laughed. "... It was just crazy to see him on the other side of the ball like that."
If it sticks, the Steelers better figure out a way to keep his No. 93, because it looked pretty good lined up in the backfield in front of Jaylen Warren.
Scotty Miller Continues to Dominate
The Steelers' second-best wide receiver at training camp is Scotty Miller, and it's starting to not even be close. Without Calvin Austin on the field, which we'll get to in a moment, Miller has taken over. He's surpassed Roman Wilson and Robert Woods, and if the roster were decided today, it'd be very hard to keep him off it.
Miller didn't have much of a chance coming into training camp, but he's beaten the Steelers first and second team defense multiple times, and it's becoming overbearing how much more impressive he is than anyone else behind him.
Pittsburgh's WR3 right now should be Miller.
No Calvin Austin
It's unknown what's going on with Calvin Austin III, but the third-year wide receiver hasn't been on the field in two days. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have anything to offer on specifics of his injury, but Austin did tell a few media members as he walked by that he's going to be fine.
How much time he's set to miss is unknown, just like what the injury actually is. But he's in street clothes the last two days, and didn't show signs of returning. Right now, there is no expectation about when that will change.
Offense Might Be In Trouble
The Steelers offense won just two of 12 shots at the goal line during the final practice of week two. Overall, the group has struggled at training camp, and at first, you just thought the defense looked great. But as things have continued to develop, the offense hasn't gotten better. In ten practices, they've won the day just once, and haven't come close any other time.
Aaron Rodgers still doesn't seem to have a connection with his wide receivers, including missing DK Metcalf on deep balls down the sideline nearly every day. There is no one emerging as the strong receiving option next to Metcalf except Scotty Miller, and the tight ends have their moments, but Darnell Washington may be making more plays than any of them.
The ground game has failed to produce much during padded practices. When the team did a running period, they may have gotten more than two or three yards just once during the whole drill.
The Steelers defense may just be elite and it's making the offense look bad. Maybe the offense just isn't that good. Either way, they need to start finding some sort of success, otherwise, all the worries coming into the summer are still there - and very apparant.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!