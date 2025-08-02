Steelers Rookie Takes Big Step Forward in Crucial Area
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers got a positive sign from one of their biggest rookies as running back Kaleb Johnson turned heads at training camp with his instant improvement in one crucial area.
Coming into camp, Johnson had questions to his ability to pass block. His college film showed a lot to be desired, but with his size and strength, it was clear coming into the league that he was capable of adding it to his arsenal.
On the first day of padded practice, the worries showed. As linebackers and running backs gathered in the corner of the endzone for backs-on-backers, Johnson was tasked with the challenge of bigger linebackers such as Malik Harrison. A challenge he lost three times, losing the first matchup and asking for a rematch. Then losing that as well as looking for a third go. One he was given, but ended the same way.
"He's strong, but he's just got to get a little bit better. Roll his hips more," Harrison said afterward. "He's going to get better, that's just the nature of it. You get thrown in the fire, you just have to learn from it. And I'm gonna teach him too. Tell him the things I saw from my side of things."
Just two days later, Johnson’s improvement is noticeable. He’s not the superstar blocker the Steelers hope he becomes, but he was able to hold his own during drills, and finally claim some revenge on Harrison.
During backs-on-backers this time around, Johnson had a draw against Harrison, utilizing his hands more to get him to the ground. With refs there, no flags were thrown for holding, although the defense wanted one.
He then bested Mark Robinson, the Steelers notorious backs-on-backers king, twice in a row. A moment when everyone realized Johnson was having a much better showing.
There’s still a lot of room for growth, but pass blocking was one of Johnson’s biggest knocks coming into the NFL. If his improvement after two days is this much better, his future might be bright in the protection department.
