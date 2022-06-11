Chase Claypool Already Feels Comfortable With Mitch Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver said it's already the same as when Ben Roethlisberger was here.

PITTSBURGH -- So much about the Pittsburgh Steelers offense will be different this year. Most obviously, there is turnover at the quarterback position after longtime starter Ben Rothlisberger retired. What's more, the skill positions, while still led by veterans, will demand that some more inexperienced players and new faces make plays.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada installing some new concepts while trying to figure out who will command the retooled offense from under center. Right now, Mitch Trubisky seems like the front runner and he's already built a positive relationship with Chase Claypool, who will be one of the top targets for whichever Steelers signal-caller is under center.

Claypool said that Trubisky has been open and understanding during OTAs and minicamp as everyone tries to get up to speed.

“He’s an awesome guy. He’s easy to get along with, easy to talk to and he’s very forgiving if you make a mistake. He doesn’t care, just moves on to the next play," Claypool said. "I think just because he always comes and talks to you after something doesn't go perfectly, you know exactly what to do next time so you can build off it.”

Claypool added that getting along off the field has translated into a smoother connection on it. He said that it doesn't feel much different from when he was working with Rothlisberger.

“Just to be able to be fluid and smooth with it is super cool and obviously if you and the guy throwing you the ball are laughing and joking in the locker room, it makes everything looser and less tense," Claypool said. "I can chat with him whenever and he’s always available."

But given that they've only spent three weeks of official practices together, Trubisky is looking for ways to keep building chemistry, even as the team breaks for a mid-summer vacation ahead of training camp in July.

"It's an open invite for anyone to come to my house if you want to get some work in or maybe change some diapers for the baby," Trubisky joked. "Got to put them to work if they're going to come to the house, but yeah we'll try to get some guys together over the break."

