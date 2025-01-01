Steelers LB Almost Retired After Gruesome Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the practice window for inside linebacker Cole Holcomb, welcoming back the veteran for the first time since his gruesome knee injury in 2023. The team has 21 days to decide if he'll be activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform list, which comes as big news for the team and their fanbase. But it's news that almost didn't happen.
Speaking about his journey back from the injury, Holcomb said there were thoughts that he'd never play football again.
"There was the question," Holcomb said about the possibility of retirement. "But they told me if you go to work, you can come back and be good."
The injury was originally believed to be a torn ACL, but the situation become more serious. The injury happened on Nov. 2, 2023, and he was placed on Injured Reserve just days after. He was unable to join the team during Organized Team Activities or training camp. But now, 14 months later, he's back on the field.
"Shoot, I love this game. Also, I just had a kid. They’re counting on you, the wife and kid," Holcomb said. "That definitely changed the way you think, your outlook."
It's unknown if Holcomb will be activated off of PUP this season, but the Steelers would certainly welcome another veteran presence and accountable defender on their roster for the playoffs. So, if he's healthy enough to jump on a moving train heading into the postseason, he'll likely rejoin the defense sooner rather than later.
