Steelers Hit With Two Surprise Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly but surely getting healthier, though a pair of players are currently dealing with injuries that may limit their participation in practice ahead of a Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
During his press conference on Monday afternoon, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. aren't expected to register as full participants early in the week, though he expects both to play versus the Bengals.
Tomlin added that Pittsburgh's long break after its Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs has aided Warren and Trice's projected availability over the coming days.
Warren turned in his best performance of the year against Kansas City, rushing for 71 yards on 11 carries while adding five receptions for 41 yards.
The 26-year-old, who will become a restricted free agent in the offseason, has seen a significant uptick in his touches over the past several weeks after taking a back seat to Najee Harris at the beginning of the month.
Warren missed two contests for Pittsburgh earlier in the season with a knee injury that he suffered versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Trice logged a combined 132 snaps over the past two weeks while Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson have both dealt with injuries. The 24-year-old, according to Pro Football Focus, allowed four receptions for 30 yards in coverage over that stretch.
A seventh-round pick out of Purdue in the 2023 NFL Draft, Trice missed his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL he sustained at training camp.
He played in the Steelers' first three games this season before being placed on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. Trice was later activated ahead of a Week 14 bout with the Cleveland Browns.
