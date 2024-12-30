Steelers Expect Key Defensive Piece to Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense should get a big boost in Week 18 as they hope to welcome back cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Porter is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last two games due to a knee injury.
Porter left Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens early in the game with what was originally thought to be a calf injury. After attempting to return to the game, he was quickly taken off the field and ruled out, discovering that the issue was actually his knee, leading to calf pain.
In his absence, the Steelers have utilized both James Pierre and Cory Trice as their starter opposite of Donte Jackson on the outside. Both will continue to play a role against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18. Trice is dealing with an injury, according to Tomlin, but is expected to be good to play by the weekend.
This season, Porter has accumulated 64 tackles, one interception and six pass deflections, allowing 62% completion percentage to opposing wide receivers, according to Pro Football Reference.
The Steelers will hold a full week of practice before taking on the Bengals on Saturday night. With the extra time off, they'll practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before holding a walk-through. They will announce their final injury report on Thursday after practice.
