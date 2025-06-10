Steelers Have Competition for Former Packers Star
Now that Jaire Alexander is a free agent, could the Pittsburgh Steelers make a splash by adding him to their cornerback room?
After officially being released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, NFL insider Josina Anderson has reported that six teams have already shown interest in signing Alexander.
"I'm told 6 teams made immediate inquiries about CB Jaire Alexander's upon his release from the Monday, per league source," Anderson wrote on Twitter.
Once the highest-paid corner in NFL history upon signing a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, Alexander is still a No. 1-caliber option at the position when healthy.
The issue, however, is that he's struggled to stay on the field in recent years. The two-time Pro Bowler played in just four games during the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury while suiting up for a total of 14 contests over the past two campaigns.
After attempts at both a trade and a reworked deal fell flat, the Packers decided it was time to cut bait and move on from Alexander.
The 28-year-old appears to have a robust market, and there's reason to believe the Steelers could eventually get involved if they haven't already.
For one, Pittsburgh's cornerback room is still relatively thin outside of Darius Slay, who it signed to a one-year deal worth $10 million in March, and Joey Porter Jr.
Cory Trice Jr. has some upside, but he's relatively unpolished after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL and playing in just six games last year due to a hamstring injury.
The Steelers also have Beanie Bishop Jr. and Brandin Echols, the latter of whom they signed to a two-year deal for $6 million this offseason, though there's still a spot for Alexander on the roster as a boundary corner.
There's no denying his talent, and he'd form quite the trio with Slay and Porter Jr., but his health and the potential price point on his next contract could scare Pittsburgh off.
He is a fit for the Steelers nonetheless, and it wouldn't be surprising if they kicked the tires to some degree in this instance.
