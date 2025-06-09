Steelers Have New Competition for Gabe Davis
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are watching competition grow for one of their biggest free agent targets. After leaving their facility without a deal, wide receiver Gabe Davis is set to visit another team, adding more contenders to sign the former Jacksonville Jaguar.
Davis spent a day in Pittsburgh with the Steelers, with the team testing his health after a year with injuries, and meeting him to discuss his future. He ultimately left UPMC Rooney Sports Complex without a deal and is now headed elsewhere for a visit.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Davis is set to visit the New Orleans Saints. Davis is continuing to make his way through visits, trying to find a landing spot without rushing his decision.
Davis is 26 heading into the season but is coming off his worst season in the NFL. After signing a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars last season, he played just one year before being released. He finished the year with 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis would add an interesting twist to the Steelers wide receiver room after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. The team is currently looking for a wide receiver to add to their room, calling teams for names like Trey Palmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They’ve also reportedly spoken with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins and tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith.
Davis remains a target for the Steelers, but as competition grows, their chances of signing him seemingly fade. With a long break after minicamp on the horizon, the team may not have a high sense of urgency to add to their room just yet, but do seem to be collecting their options, including Davis, to try and add at some point before the season.
