Steelers List of QB Favorites Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer in the market for a starting quarterback. The 2025 season is now officially the Aaron Rodgers Show in Pittsburgh, with the organization all in on the 41-year-old gunslinger. The wild offseason is coming to a steadying halt as minicamp and the preseason approach.
The Steelers were confident to a fault about Rodgers' signing since his visit several months before, but according to SI's Albert Breer, they continued doing their due diligence in the event they lost out on their top option. In a recent story, he detailed how the organization navigated the offseason while waiting for Rodgers' decision. He mentioned several prominent names around the NFL that the Steelers made calls about or discussed internally, including Daniel Jones, Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford, and last year's Week 1 starter, Justin Fields.
"Rodgers’s name first arose as the Steelers went through initial end-of-season evaluations," he wrote. "Pittsburgh was moving on from Russell Wilson. The Steelers did want to keep working with Justin Fields, but knew if another team was willing to make him the guy, they’d have a hard time keeping him. So they discussed Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones as options."
It makes sense that the Steelers continued to search for a starting quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers' status for the 2025 season hanging over the team's head for months, the Steelers needed an insurance plan in place as they pursue a Super Bowl.
Ultimately, the moves were just precautionary. Rodgers signed his one-year contract, which could earn him up to $20 million if everything goes according to plan. The Steelers will happily pay up for that, however, as that would mean Rodgers led Pittsburgh to a playoff victory for the first time since 2017.
