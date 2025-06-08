Aaron Rodgers Can Make NFL History With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Even before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers finalized a one-year contract, the team's schedule was set up conveniently well for the 21-year NFL veteran. When the Steelers' 2025 regular season schedule was released, one of the first games that stuck out was the Week 8 matchup between Pittsburgh and the Green Bay Packers.
Now that Rodgers is officially the starting quarterback for the Steelers, he has the chance to join a small group of Hall of Fame QBs on a rare list. If the Steelers defeat the Packers in their Week 8 contest, Rodgers will become just the fifth QB in NFL history to beat all 32 teams in the league. He would join Brett Favre, who was his predecessor in Green Bay, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the details on the potential history-making moment in October.
"History will be on the line Sunday night, Oct 26, when the Steelers host the packers," he wrote via his X account. "Aaron Rodgers can become 1 of 5 QBs to beat all 32 teams with a win over the Packers in Week 8."
The matchup between the Packers and Steelers was already shaping up to be emotional, and now there is a bit of added pressure on Rodgers to defeat his former team.
That will be the second opportunity for Rodgers to get the last laugh on his former team in 2025. The Steelers begin their regular season with a visit to the New York Jets. It's a fitting opening contest for Rodgers and the Steelers, who will likely meet last year's Week 1 starter in Pittsburgh, Justin Fields.
With the Jets and Packers on the docket, Rodgers' 21st NFL season is shaping up to be an epic one. The Steelers are trying to win a playoff game for the first time in eight years, and Rodgers will have an extra incentive to make history once again when they meet Green Bay in Week 8.
