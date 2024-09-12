Steelers Can Take Major Risk With Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be faced with a difficult situation in the coming weeks that not only impacts their 2024 season, but could effect the development of their future franchise left tackle.
With Dan Moore Jr. dealing with an ankle injury, the Steelers may have to make a change along their offensive line in Week 2. If Moore cannot play, the ideal is for Pittsburgh to move second-year tackle Broderick Jones from the right to the left side and start first-round rookie Troy Fautanu as the right tackle.
That's the future of the Steelers offensive line, but it might not be the present. With Jones and Fautanu being the team's last two first-round picks, they have plans - and have been open about those plans - to make Jones their left tackle and start Fautanu at right.
But they aren't necessarily looking to do that this season, and with Moore playing well through training camp and Week 1, the Steelers may not want to keep Fautanu in the lineup longer than they need to for Moore to recover.
So, the question arises - can the Steelers really move Jones from right to left and then back to right... only to eventually move him back to left?
As the team's most raw and developing lineman, Jones comes with risks. He's got more upside than anyone else on the Steelers' offensive line, but he also came into the league without much experience and plenty of room for growth. Every time the Steelers move him around, it likely hurts that development, and while Jones continues to make it clear he doesn't mind, it's a risk worth accessing for Pittsburgh.
On the other hand, if they don't move Jones back and forth, they risk the hiccups of Fautanu and lose the quality play of Moore. With a 1-0 record and plenty of optimism surrounding the season, are they willing to deal with the bumps along the way of a developing rookie?
These are questions everyone can have opinions about, but only the Steelers can answer. And depending on Moore's status in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, we could get the answer by Week 3.
