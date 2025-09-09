Steelers Could Get First-Round Rookie Back Soon
The Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't have to play without their 2025 first-round pick for much longer.
According to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) is expected to take a step forward this week as he works his way towards an eventual return.
While head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Harmon has already been ruled out for the team's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, Saunders previously wrote that the 22-year-old is more likely to make his regular season debut on the road against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
Even though Harmon won't play vs. Seattle, he may still build some momentum and participate at a high level on the South Side over the next few days. The team likely doesn't want to rush him back into action and may be choosing to slow-play the process in terms of handing him game reps, though they'll certainly benefit once he does hit the field.
Pittsburgh's defensive front lost its fair share of battles against the New York Jets in Week 1 despite earning the victory. The Steelers allowed 182 yards and two touchdowns on 39 rushing attempts, which was good for 4.7 yards per carry, which simply isn't a recipe for success moving forward.
Isaiahh Loudermilk (31 snaps) and Yahya Black (24 snaps) both stepped in and saw increased playing time on defense with Harmon out, and they'll likely see the field with regularity against the Seahawks as well.
Once Harmon is deemed ready to play, however, he should step into a major role as a starter for the Steelers who can get after the quarterback while also holding his own as a run defender.
He went down with what was later revealed to be a sprained MCL in Pittsburgh's preseason finale vs. the Carolina Panthers on August 21. The organization decided not to play Harmon on injured reserve to begin the year, which would have forced him to miss at least the first four contests of the regular season, and it appears as though that decision could pay off in the near future.
