Steelers New DT Could Get Chance to Shine

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt surprise injury news following their recent loss to the Chicago Bears. Despite finishing the contest, rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon suffered a knee injury that has already ruled him out of the team's Week 13 contest against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike Tomlin shared the unfortunate news during his weekly press conference, adding that the team likes the depth behind Harmon.

One of the players the Steelers might call on with Harmon sidelined is the recent addition from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, Brodric Martin-Rhodes. Tomlin highlighted him as a player who could see an increased workload in Harmon's absence. But what can he bring to the Steelers, and what can the team expect from their newest defensive lineman?

Help in the run game

Martin-Rhodes broke into the league as a third-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2023. Drafted out of Western Kentucky, the Lions selected him due to his size and projection as an ideal run-stuffing defensive tackle. Standing at 6'5" and listed at 330 pounds, he certainly fits the description for that hulking lineman every team wants along their defensive front.

That's what the Steelers could expect from the 26-year-old if he makes his debut with the organization against the Bills. While the Steelers' defense has given up one of the most average yards per game and sits in the bottom of passing defense, they have been a decent team stopping the run. Their average of 105.7 rrushing yards allowed per game ranks 15th in the NFL.

Martin-Rhodes can help keep that unit where it's at. In his career, he has just five games played with four total tackles. Despite the limited production and experience, he can provide a service in the run game. Taking advantage of his size, he could replace Harmon in the team's base package, lining up alongside Cam Heyward and Yahya Black on the defensive front. With that amount of size, they should be able to give some push at the line of scrimmage.

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emani Bailey (39) runs the ball as Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) defends during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Keep things simple

What the Steelers cannot do is rely too heavily on the new addition. He is a valuable replacement when it comes to their run defense, but they cannot overextend him. The defense has run into problems all season long by not having proper personnel on the field at the right time and poor playcalling. With so many injuries and every game a must-win, the Steelers have to be better on all fronts.

If they play Martin-Rhodes for, say, 25 or more snaps, the team is likely losing. Not because he will ruin the game on defense, but because that would mean that their defense was again on the field for far too long against unfavorable matchups.

Rest assured, Martin-Rhodes is a player that you can be a bit excited about. The Steelers see his size and talent as a massive, pun intended, addition. The key is utilizing him properly and efficiently. If they do that, they might just get a positive result from their newest member of the defensive line.

