Steelers Rookie Shares Major Life Announcement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to keep things positive as they scrape and claw their way back into contention. They let their lead in the AFC North division slip away, falling into second place behind the Baltimore Ravens.

Maybe love is the answer for the Steelers, after all. At least, that's what rookie defensive tackle Yahya Black hopes. The fifth-round pick out of Iowa has been an impressive contributor in his first NFL season alongside fellow rookie lineman Derrick Harmon. The 23-year-old recently celebrated a major life milestone when he and his fiancée, Hailiy, tied the knot.

The newlyweds shared photos from their wedding ceremony via their Instagram accounts.

Key Part of Defense's Future

The rookie lineman is not only the one who coined the "Belly Celly," he's also a huge part of the Steelers' defensive future. He and Harmon represent the future of their front seven, with both players 23 or younger.

Harmon's game is a little faster and more agile than Black's, but what he brings is bruising size and power. Listed as 6'5" and 336 pounds, he possesses the prototypical nose tackle size the Steelers covet.

Playing in a rotational role, he's been solid. In 11 games, he has 11 total tackles, nine of which were recorded individually. The highlight of his season came on a forced fumble and recovery on Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift.

Expectations Moving Forward

Black has a huge opportunity in front of him when the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. Harmon is out with a knee injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin referenced their positional depth as a reason not to worry.

That depth Tomlin was referring to starts with Yahya Black. He should get the starting nod in the team's base package alongside Cam Heyward. Not only that, when the Steelers drop into other personnel packages, Black has the chance to be a three-down player.

It's an opportunity to show that Black is not just a situational player. He doesn't have to be the answer for the defensive front, but he could be a piece of the solution.

Moving forward, the Steelers are going to call on him more and more. Harmon's injury and their overall poor play necessitate it. They have to see what they have in Black as a full-time starter, and that opportunity begins with a matchup against the Bills. Hopefully, he can harness some newfound husband strength to give him a spark.

