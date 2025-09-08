Steelers Sign Former Buccaneers WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of practice squad moves following their Week 1 win over the New York Jets.
The team announced that it is signing wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who spent each of the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while releasing fellow receiver Lance McCutcheon as the corresponding move.
Rated as a five-star recruit by 247Sports Composite out of St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., Jarrett signed with Maryland as a member of its 2020 recruiting class.
He recorded 252 yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches as a freshman before closing out his sophomore campaign in 2021 with 829 yards and five scores.
During his senior season in 2022, Jarrett posted 471 yards and three touchdowns on 40 catches before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Buccaneers signed him after he went unselected, and he made the team's 53-man roster as a rookie after putting up 132 yards on seven catches in the preseason.
Jarrett appeared in 10 games for Tampa Bay throughout the 2023 season, hauling in four passes for 60 yards over that span before being placed on injured reserve due to a quadriceps ailment that November.
He also began the 2024 campaign on IR with an undisclosed injury, though he was activated in October and went on to post 124 yards over nine catches in 10 games (two starts).
The 24-year-old failed to make the Bucs' roster this year, however, and was let go at final roster cuts on August 26, paving the way for Pittsburgh to bring him in after he visited the team last week.
McCutcheon first signed to the Steelers' practice squad in October 2024 before being released in November. He returned to the organization on a reserve/futures contract in January and ended the preseason with 66 yards on five receptions, though it wasn't enough to crack the team's 53-man roster.
Pittsburgh re-signed McCutcheon to its practice squad on September 3, though he's now been released less than a week later.
The Montana State product's only regular season experience thus far has come with the Los Angeles Rams, as he played in 10 games for them as an undrafted rookie in 2022.
