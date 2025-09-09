Insider: Steelers Could Trade for Tyreek Hill
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in play for Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill shortly after the start of the regular season. With the Dolphins struggling in Week 1, and more issues seemingly on the surface between Miami and Hill, the wideout could be on the move, and the Steelers are a team to watch.
Speaking about the situation, Pro Football Focus' Mike Florio revealed that the Steelers have kept an eye on the blockbuster trade market throughout the offseason, and with Hill's attitude toward the Dolphins seemingly getting worse by the day, he's a name to watch.
"There’s already chatter, in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the Jets, that the all-in Steelers could go even more all-in by making a move for (Tyreek) Hill," Florio wrote. "Yes, Pittsburgh already has receiver DK Metcalf, who’s making $30 million per year on a five-year deal. But the Steelers don’t have a clear cut No. 2. Hill would be 1b (if not, at times, 1a) to Metcalf."
The Steelers had plenty of success through the air in Week 1 as Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Jonnu Smith and a handful of others all had impressive days. On the team's opening drive alone, Rodgers connected with six different weapons as the team scored.
Still, Pittsburgh has held their all-in mentality throughout the year, and if Hill is available, it's hard to imagine general manager Omar Khan wouldn't make a phone call.
Pittsburgh checked in on Chris Olave with the New Orleans Saints and even Terry McLaurin with the Washington Commanders. They also brought in Gabe Davis for a free agent visit, twice, and were one of the league's top names to watch during roster cuts to add to their wide receiver room.
Hill had a steep drop off in 2024 with just 959 receiving yards compared to his 1,700 yards the year prior. However, Miami would need to take on some of the dead cap that it would require to trade Hill, meaning his price tag is likely higher than a typical aging veteran.
