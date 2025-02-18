Steelers Could Lose Veteran WR to Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into an offseason with an opening at wide receiver and a need to fill it. Last year, at the trade deadline, they tried to do so with the addition of Mike Williams. That didn't work out, but another AFC North team may be in need of his services.
Pro Football Focus released their list of the "dream" signings for all 32 NFL teams. The Steelers' dream isn't to re-sign Williams, who caught just nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown after being acquired by the Steelers. The Baltimore Ravens' dream is believed to be poaching him, though.
"Without much cap space to maneuver, the Ravens will have a limited pool of free-agent options," PFF wrote. "One potential target to fill in nicely as a big-bodied X-receiver could be Mike Williams. While he struggled in 2024, another offseason to regain his form post-ACL surgery in 2023 could pay dividends. In six seasons with the Chargers prior to his injury, he posted a 72.0-plus PFF receiving grade each year, presenting a solid value, if he can get back on track."
The Ravens have questions of their own at wide receiver, not knowing who will be the team's No. 3 alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. With Nelson Agholor signing just a one-year extension last offseason, he'll hit the open market and potentially look for a new home.
With that in mind, the Ravens will be searching for a new addition. Williams, who was the seventh-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns to his name as a pro. It's been four years since his last 1,000-yard season, but he's now a full year removed from his ACL injury and could be a name to watch in free agency.
And he may be the dream for Baltimore.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!