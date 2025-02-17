Steelers Named Landing Spot for Bucs Pro Bowl WR
After releasing outside linebacker Preston Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a little over $53 million in cap space to work with this offseason.
Wide receiver remains a glaring hole on the team's roster, and while they could address the position in the NFL Draft or via trade, free agency may represent their best route forward.
Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is among the top names who will officially hit the open market next month, and the 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke believes Pittsburgh is an ideal fit for the 28-year-old veteran given his complementary skill set alongside George Pickens.
"That's not talking about Pittsburgh's quarterback situation, but pairing Godwin with a deep-threat outside receiver," Brooke wrote. "George Pickens thrives in those situations, but the lack of firepower on the rest of the Steelers' offense has allowed opponents to shut down their No. 1 option, leading to frustration and a lack of explosive plays and points on the board."
Godwin was one of the league's most productive receivers from 2019 to 2023, posting 436 catches for 5,323 yards and 26 touchdowns while helping Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs during that stretch.
He appeared in just seven games this past season, however, after dislocating his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Godwin was on pace for perhaps the best year of his career when healthy, logging 576 yards and five scores on 50 receptions.
The Steelers understand they have to sort out their quarterback situation sooner rather than later, but that shouldn't preclude them from pursuing someone of Godwin's stature in free agency even if they don't have a signal caller in place.
"Pittsburgh's biggest offseason question is what it plans on doing at the quarterback position," Brooke wrote. "However, regardless of what the Steelers do at quarterback, they need to add some more firepower to the offense. They have more than $40 million in cap space and have hit on enough draft picks that they have some young contributors to build around if they can find the right quarterback.
"Whether it's a Russell Wilson reunion or someone like Aaron Rodgers coming to town, having an underneath option in the slot like Godwin would make the offense look significantly more competent in 2025."
There's a number of appealing options who are available for Pittsburgh at receiver, but Godwin places near the top of that list.
