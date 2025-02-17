Steelers Starting Defender Named Cut Candidate
The Pittsburgh Steelers got the ball rolling when they released outside linebacker Preston Smith, but that won't be the end of their cost-cutting measures over the next few weeks.
The team is in an advantageous position with just over $53 million in cap space at the moment, according to Over the Cap. With plenty of business to attend to this offseason, however, which includes finding a quarterback, Pittsburgh could use all the financial help it can get.
Perhaps the most obvious cap casualty remaining on the board is defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, and The Athletic's Mike DeFabo laid out why that's the case.
"Ogunjobi signed with the Steelers in 2022 after tallying double-digit TFLs and QB hits in three of his first five seasons," DeFabo wrote. "But during his three years in Pittsburgh, he’s only once reached double digits in any category (QB hits in 2022), while playing through numerous injuries. The Steelers, who are scheduled to employ the NFL’s highest-paid defense for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, can save $7 million of Ogunjobi’s $10 million cap hit by cutting him. While that would leave a hole on the defensive front, the Steelers can fill it with a younger, less-expensive option in the draft. Whether the Steelers make this move or not, expect them to target a defensive lineman early on draft weekend."
As DeFabo mentioned, releasing Ogunjobi would return $7 million while also resulting in a dead money charge of $3.53 million.
The 30-year-old appeared in 15 games for the Steelers in 2024, 12 of which were starts, and recorded 41 tackles to go with 1.5 sacks.
Ogunjobi first joined Pittsburgh in June 2022 after a three-year agreement with the Chicago Bears fell through due to a failed physical.
He'd post 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks that year before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $28.75 million with the Steelers in March 2023.
Ogunjobi's played a valuable role for the team over the past three seasons, but with a strong interior defensive line class in this year's NFL Draft plus the presence of cheaper options in free agency, the smart course of action for Pittsburgh may be to let him go.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!