Steelers Land New QB, WR Duo in Latest Projection
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in the midst of looking for both quarterback and wide receiver help for the upcoming season. One mock NFL Draft believes they find both through some pretty big-name rookies.
In a new three-round mock draft by the 33rd Team's Ian Valentino, the Steelers land a new quarterback-wide receiver duo for the 2025 campaign. All while adding a crucial piece to their defensive front as well.
In the opening round, pick 21, the Steelers select Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden. Golden has been linked to the Steelers on numerous occasions, viewed as a wideout who could get selected in the later part of the first round and fitting a position of need for Pittsburgh.
"Matthew Golden's quick rise is attributed to his speed and his growing ability to make catches on vertical routes, positioning him well for a first-round draft pick," Valentino writes.
"While the Pittsburgh Steelers might consider Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe due to their quarterback situation, it seems more likely they will either bring back Justin Fields or pursue a veteran quarterback while improving the surrounding team."
In the second round, the Steelers switch to the defensive side of the ball, selecting Darius Alexander out of Toledo with the 52nd pick. Pittsburgh is all about their MAC stars, and could find another before landing their quarterback in the third round.
And finally, they finish off this mock with Ohio State QB Will Howard.
This isn't the first time Pittsburgh's been mocked to select Howard, and probably won't be the last. The team is expected to pursue a mid-round quarterback in the NFL Draft, and if the National Champion is sitting there at pick 83, they could view him as an easy selection.
Now, it just depends on if he's the favorite to start, or if he's ever looked at as the starter. Depending on if the team brings back a name like Justin Fields, or goes after a veteran like Aaron Rodgers, Horward could play two very different roles during his time with the Steelers.
One creates an eventual QB-WR duo with him and Golden. The other (with Fields), likely means he's a backup for his time in black and gold.
