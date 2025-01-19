Steelers Could Sign Russell Wilson to $100 Million Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out their quarterback situation for 2025, and despite having two "starters" last season, it's unknown how they'll approach the situation.
One belief is that the Steelers could re-sign Russell Wilson, bringing back the 36-year-old veteran for a second season. However, ESPN's Dan Graziano believes that it may be longer than just a season, as he foresees the possibility of the team inking Wilson to a three-year deal, similar to Baker Mayfield's with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"The Steelers like Wilson, and they aren't thrilled about the other options they'll have on the offseason quarterback market. If Wilson will take a deal similar to the three-year, $100 million deal Baker Mayfield got from the Buccaneers this past year, he could stick around for a while," Graziano writes.
There are others who believe the Steelers could bring back Justin Fields in 2025. After finishing 4-2, it may be Pittsburgh's plan to try and reach even more of Fields' potential as the 25-year-old tries to find his place as an NFL starter.
With the Steelers turning to Wilson in Week 7, though, it showed their clear faith in him. Heading into the offseason, maybe that faith remains, and the Steelers still believe he's their best option for a playoff run. And if that's the case, Graziano believes he could ink a $100 million deal this offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!