Lions Star WR Draws Steelers Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward will forever be engraved in the NFL landscape, and Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown is drawing notable comparisons by the GOAT himself, Tom Brady.
During the Lions and Washington Commanders Divisional Round showdown, Brady, who was announcing the game for FOX Sports, said he sees a young Steelers legend in the star wideout.
"St. Brown reminds me of a young Hines Ward," Brady said.
The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has since taken the league by storm. With three back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, St. Brown took no time to adjust the professional level in Detroit. This year, he finished with 115 catches, 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.
While both Ward and St. Brown are physical wide receivers who excelled playing in the slot, Ward had the NFL actually change rules because of his play. Meanwhile, St. Brown has already surpassed him in All-Pros, earning two in his first four seasons.
The Lions drew a few Steelers comparisons in their Divisional Round loss, with another coming in the form of a trick play. "The double toss-pitch-thingy," is what the NFL social media accounts called it, but the play - that ended up in the hands of St. Brown - could be traced all the way back to the 2004 Steelers.
Pittsburgh used the same play in 2004 against the New York Giants, resulting in a touchdown. The Lions used it to get inside the 10-yard line in their attempt to mount a comeback over Washington.
St. Brown has plenty of career left, and could one day be like Ward, looking to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And for Steelers fans, and Ward himself, everyone is hoping Ward is long in by that time.
