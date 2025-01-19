Steelers, Patriots Trade? Pittsburgh's QB List
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to make changes this offseason, and one of their biggest ones may be at wide receiver. The team is looking to possibly make a blockbuster trade, sending wideout George Pickens elsewhere before the start of the summer. However, his price tag may not be what everyone thinks.
In one trade proposal, the Steelers offer Pickens to the New England Patriots, but the return isn't expected to be much. The only problem is that Pittsburgh sees Pickens differently than the trade proposal from the Patriots analyst. This team isn't going to just give up anything for their best asset. Instead, they're going to try and get as much as they can - and maybe they can shoot for the stars and land on one.
It's also getting clearer who the Steelers may consider at quarterback, or at least the list is becoming more defined. So, while everyone patiently waits for the outcome of Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Skylar Thompson or maybe another name, it's time to go through their realistic - and maybe not so realistic - options.
And finally, Mike Tomlin's contract extension has emerged and the details are a lot bigger than anyone believed they were. Pittsburgh officially has one of the NFL's highest-paid leaders heading into 2025.
