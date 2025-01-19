Steelers Finally Making Change for Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH -- It appears 2025 will finally be the year that the Pittsburgh Steelers give Broderick Jones a shot at his natural position. The 2023 first-round draft pick has spent the last two seasons, his first two in the NFL, playing right tackle. But one team reporter believes a move is coming this season.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo believes the Steelers are going to move on from left tackle Dan Moore Jr. in free agency this offseason, freeing up the left side for Jones in 2025. It will also allow second-year first-round pick Troy Fautanu to start at right tackle.
"Moore has been the starting left tackle for four seasons, but the Steelers want to move Broderick Jones to the left side and insert Troy Fautanu as their right tackle. That makes Moore expendable," Fittipaldo writes.
There's been an argument to be made that Jones' potential isn't known until he moves over to the left side. At right tackle, he's struggled, but finished the season on a much higher note than he started. As for Fautanu, he was set to replace Jones in Week 2, but suffered a knee injury during practice that sidelined him for the season.
Now, the Steelers will finally get a look at their first-round picks operating at key positions along the offensive line. With Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick also returning as starters, Pittsburgh appears to have their young offensive line in place for the foreseeable future.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!