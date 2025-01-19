Jayden Daniels Ties Steelers Legend's Record
PITTSBURGH -- Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship with a 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions. And in the process of their second postseason victory, the rookie quarterback tied a Pittsburgh Steelers legend's record.
With the Commander's win over the Lions, Washington has now won 14 games this season and are headed to the NFC title game. The only other rookie quarterback to make that happen is Pittsburgh's own Ben Roethlisberger, who took over for Tommy Maddox his rookie season and won 14 games and led the Steelers to the AFC Championship game in 2004.
Daniels and the Commanders came into the playoffs as a Wild Card team after losing the division to the Philadelphia Eagles. They've beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now the NFC favorites, Lions, in back-to-back weeks.
The second-overall pick threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He added 51 rushing yards as well.
Roethlisberger's rookie season, he came in as the team's starter in Week 3 after being thrusted into the game in Week 2 when Maddox suffered an injury. Roethlisberger went on to win 13-straight games, finishing the season 14-1. Big Ben, among several other starters, were rested in the final week of the season heading into the playoffs.
The Steelers went on to beat the New York Jets in the Divisional Round but had their run end in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots. Tom Brady and the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.
Daniels will have an opportunity to take his team further and beat Roethlisberger's record all in the same week.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!