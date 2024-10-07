Steelers vs Cowboys Game Delayed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys games will have to wait as both teams announced the start time has been delayed due to inclement weather. As thunderous storms cover Acrisure Stadium, both teams have headed indoors and fans have been sent to find cover.
The Sunday Night Football matchup was set to begin at 8:25 P.M. ET, just as storms rolled in. Dark clouds covered the Pittsburgh North Shore for most of the evening, with the expectation it was going to downpour near kickoff. Once lightning was evident and within close proximity of the stadium, the clubs were forced to leave the field until the weather passed.
Storms are expected to remain in the area until roughly 9 P.M. ET.
The Steelers enter the game 3-1 coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With Justin Fields under center, Pittsburgh will host their second home game of the season, with their first being a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. Dallas is 2-2 coming off a win over the New York Giants.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates, including the next expected start time, once more information becomes available.
