Report: Steelers Make Aggressive Offer for Davante Adams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to land a different superstar wide receiver, and after a summer of chasing Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers, they're now locked into a new name.
Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be headed for a split, with Vegas trying to land a trade suitor for the All-Pro wideout. Of those teams interested, the Steelers are reportedly making an "aggressive offer" to try and strike a deal.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers, who you may recall were interested in trading for Brandon Aiyuk before he signed an extension with San Francisco this summer, are also in touch with the Raiders’ front office. I’m told Pittsburgh is making an aggressive offer," The Athletic's Dianna Russini is reporting.
The Steelers were one of the names listed as landing spots Adams would be open to playing for. Obviously, everyone is fighting from behind compared to the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, who have quarterbacks Adams has played with before. That being said, the Steelers appear to be a real competitor for Adams.
As for what that aggressive offer is, sources tell Steelers On SI that the Raiders are looking for a second-round pick and a "significant player" in exchange for the wide receiver. Pittsburgh could be weighing their options for names to add to the trade package, if they haven't already.
