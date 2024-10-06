Cowboys Get Huge Boost Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 at Acrisure Stadium, and in the mix of placing star defenders on Injured Reserve and everyone talking about Davante Adams, one injury might have fallen through the cracks.
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered an ankle injury late in the practice week and went into the weekend listed as questionable. He would've joined Micah Parsons and Dexter Lawrence as Dallas superstars who are set to miss Pittsburgh, but the team got good news on Diggs.
According to multiple reports, the 26-year-old cornerback is set to play in Week 5 against the Steelers. It's unknown if he'll be dealing with limitations due to the injury, but he is expected to suit up and make the start.
Diggs has one interception this season and has allowed 57% of his targets to be completed. He'll have the duty of trying to shut down George Pickens, who is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season, but is also trying to put a lost fumble behind him.
The Steelers offense is coming off their best passing performance of the year, with quarterback Justin Fields throwing for over 300 yards and a touchdown. He finished the day with three scores agaisnt the Indianapolis Colts.
With a quarterback competition still believed to be in place, Fields will be looking for another strong performance to try and get the Steelers back in the win column. Now, he'll make that attempt with Dallas' best cornerback on the field.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!