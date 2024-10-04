Steelers 'Real' Competition for Davante Adams Narrowing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of many teams hunting for a wide receiver, and more sepcifically, trying to land Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. Sources tell Steelers On SI, that Pittsburgh is "absolutely in" on a trade for the All-Pro wideout, but they do have fierce competition.
The favorite to land Adams this season is the New York Jets. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers not hiding the fact he wants to play together again, there's a strong belief the Jets will try to make a trade happen, and that Adams wants to go to New York.
But the Steelers are in the mix. According to NFL insider Mike Silver, Pittsburhg is one of three "real" teams in the conversation.
"It feels like the Jets to me," Silver said on Zach Gelb's show. "But I do believe the Saints and Steelers specifically are real."
Anyone taking on an Adams trade would need to take into account his hamstring injury, that is set to hold him back for the next 1-2 weeks, and his roughly $13 million cap his for the remainder of the season. With each week that passes, that number goes down, but he'll still receive roughly $1 million per week from his new club.
The Steelers could use another wideout as George Pickens has taken over the receiving core, but Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin have been hit and miss the first four weeks of the season.
Pittsburgh was sold on trying to land Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, but the trade ultimately crashed when Aiyuk signed an extension. Now, they could be all-in on getting Adams, who will likely cost at least a second round pick.
Sources tell Steelers On SI, the Raiders are looking for a "significant player" on top of a draft pick. One Pittsburgh radio host floated three possible candidates to add to a trade in return for Adams.
The Steelers are not expected to make a move before their Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but could be engaged in conversation throughout the weekend to lock something up next week. Right now, they'll continue to wait and try to beat out two other "real" competitors in an Adams trade.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!