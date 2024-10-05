Steelers' Justin Fields Catching Eye of Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields' sterling performances throughout the season have caught the attention of the Dallas Cowboys, who will travel to Acrisure Stadium for a Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 5.
Cowboys linebacker Marist Luifau commended Fields' ability to tuck the ball and run, which adds a dangerous dynamic to Pittsburgh's offense that defenses have to account for at all times.
"Just very fast," Luifau said. "Jumps off the tape and he's a playmaker. If we let him get out with his speed, he can make plays. We've got to be very disciplined with our rush lanes and keep in mind he can move."
Fields is coming off what was perhaps his best individual showing as a Steeler against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, as he threw for 312 yards and a touchdown while tallying 55 yards and two scores on the ground.
He has show significant progress as a passer since arriving in Pittsburgh, which has helped mold him into more of a complete player.
Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs acknowledged that fact, stating that facing a multi-talented quarterback like Fields presents all sorts of issues.
"He's a running quarterback so there's always challenges that come with that," Diggs said. "He can make the throws. He's got good receivers to throw to, so we have to be on our game."
Fields has only turned the ball over twice all season, meaning he's on pace for the lowest total of his career after committing no fewer than 13 in each of his prior three campaigns. His comfort level with the Steelers is apparent, and it's paying off in spades on the field.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has taken note of his growth this year, explicitly mentioning his lack of turnovers and success in the passing game as a major factor within that equation.
"I think he's playing a lot better than he has," Zimmer said. "He's throwing the ball. I think he was 23 of 34 last week, something like that. I think he is doing a good job of taking care of the football as well."
