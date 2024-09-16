Steelers Dealing With Two Injuries After Broncos Game
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on the injury status of several players following the team's win over the Denver Broncos in Week 2.
Tomlin singled out the health of tight end MyCole Pruitt and linebacker Tyler Matakevich in his postgame press conference, likely meaning that there are concerns about their availability and level of participation heading into Week 3's home opener.
"Couple guys got banged up along the way," Tomlin said. "Pruitt's got a knee. Tyler Matakevich probably got a hamstring of some description. I'll give you guys an update on their status the next time we come together."
It's not immediately clear when Pruitt suffered his injury. The 32-year-old played 28 snaps on offense on Sunday, a vast majority of which came inline, while also earning eight reps as a member of the punt unit.
He finished without a catch or a target and made a single tackle on Broncos returner Marvin Mims Jr. in the third quarter.
A former fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, Pruitt spent three seasons with Arthur Smith in Tennessee and two in Atlanta before following him to the Steelers this offseason.
Matakevich left during the fourth quarter against the Broncos with his injury and was ruled questionable to return, though he did eventually make his way back onto the field.
He played 19 special teams snaps in the contest, eight of which came on the return team while the other 11 were as a member of the coverage unit. Matakevich finished with one tackle.
After being selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Temple, he spent the first four years of his career before signing a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in free agency ahead of the 2020 season.
Matakevich would go on to spend four years with the Bills before rejoining Pittsburgh this past offseason on a one-year deal.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more