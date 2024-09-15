Bill Belichick Explains Steelers Gameplan For QB Change
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers employee two new starting caliber quarterbacks in Russel Wilson and Justin Fields. With lots of offseason discussion over how the offense would look depending on the quarterback in command, former New England Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick thinks that Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin's game plan doesn't change.
"Mike Tomlin's game plan is the same every week," Belichick said on Inside the NFL. "It doesn't matter who the quarterback was or what year it is. Play good defense. Turn the ball over. Try to get the run game going. But play good field position, make them drive it against that defense, don't give up many points and win. I don't want to say win ugly. But win."
Even if Belichick didn't want to say it, the Steelers do often win 'ugly'. Just last week the Steelers won 18-10 against the Atlanta Falcons while scoring no touchdowns. The Steelers have the fifth most wins in NFL history while scoring zero touchdowns.
Don't give up many points. The Steelers finished in the top-10 for fewest points allowed per game the last two years and giving up only 10 points against the Falcons last week keeps the Steelers tied for second this season.
Turn the ball over. The Steelers finished in the top half of the league in takeaways per game the last four seasons and are currently tied for first this season after grabbing three takeaways last week against Atlanta.
Get the run game going. With a thunder-and-lighting running back duo in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and now Fields, the Steelers' run game is bound to perform every week.
Most importantly, win. Tomlin has the second most wins and fifth highest win percentage of active coaches if Belichick is excluded.
The Steelers play and win football games unlike any other team in the league. If Belichick is right, maybe all the offseason quarterback conversations weren't necessary. The Steelers will play their game no matter who is in command.
