Steelers DB Target Reveals New Team Preference
Safety is now the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest need on the defensive side of the ball after they traded away Minkah Fitzpatrick, and one of their top potential targets, free agent Justin Simmons, has revealed what he's looking for in his next team.
“I think Atlanta I would still pick ten times out of ten if I was in the same spot I was last year,” Simmons said in an interview with The Denver Post's Sean Keeler. "But in terms of where I am now, I’m being a little bit more picky about where I go and where I want to call home the next two years, a year, whatever. A contender is No. 1 on the list right now.”
DeShon Elliott is entrenched as one of the Steelers' starters at safety after having a career year last season and signing a two-year, $12.5 million extension last month, though the team doesn't have a clear No. 2 option at the position.
They signed Juan Thornhill to a one-year deal as veteran depth in March, and while he's started 74 games throughout his six-year career, Pittsburgh may not feel comfortable entering the season with him taking a lion's share of the snaps.
Simmons is an enticing player given his background as a four-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos. He established himself as one of the league's top safeties throughout his time with the team, which lasted from 2016 to 2023, though he's now nearing the twilight of his career.
Denver waived Simmons after the 2023 campaign in a move that saved it $14.5 million against the cap. He proceeded to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, where he paired up with perhaps the top safety in the NFL at the moment in Jessie Bates III.
Across 16 contests in 2024, all of which were starts, Simmons logged 62 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.
The Steelers seem to fit the criteria for what he's looking for in his next organization, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the two sides were to be connected to one another in the near future.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!