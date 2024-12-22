Steelers Downfall Continues With Collapse to Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 34-17 to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss is only the third to two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 217 yards on 66.6% completion percentage, two touchdowns, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III caught four passes for 65 yards.
With the loss, the Steelers and Ravens share a 10-5 record. The AFC North crown will go to whoever can take care of business the last two weeks of the regular season. The Steelers host Kansas City on Christmas Day and Cincinnati in Week 18. The Ravens travel to Houston on Christmas Day and host Cleveland in Week 18.
The Steelers got a couple fumbles in the first quarter against the Eagles last week. But those fumbles barely translated to positive offense for the Steelers. Against the Ravens, it looked like the Steelers would get similar breaks but couldn't pounce on the opportunity.
On second-and-10, Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith knocked the ball out of Jackson's extended arm, but the Ravens recovered the fumble. Highsmith got pressure on the next snap and forced an incompletion, but a great play by the Ravens special teams on the ensuing punt pinned the Steelers on the three-yard line.
Without much room to work with the Steelers couldn't even get a first down. Making matters worse, the Ravens returned the punt past midfield. Then, another break. The Ravens' punt returner lost the ball, but the Ravens recovered it again. The Ravens capitalized on the recovery by feeding their star running back Derrick Henry for 35 yards en route to a Jackson-to-Isaiah Likely touchdown pass. 7-0 Ravens.
The Steelers answered immediately. On third-and-seven, Wilson turned back the clock. Wilson scrambled and found wide receiver Ben Skowronek for a first down. Further down the field, Wilson found wide receiver Van Jefferson for a 21-yard completion, but Jefferson was downed inches short of the end zone. On the first play of the second quarter, Wilson connected with tight end MyCole Pruitt to tie the game 7-7.
The Steelers forced another punt on their next defensive stand. Highsmith, linebacker T.J. Watt, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward stifled the Ravens and returned the ball to their offense.
Then, Wilson made an awful mistake. Steelers running back Jaylen Warren caught an 11-yard pass and running back Najee Harris broke off an 11-yard run up the middle. Then, Wilson's error. Wilson scrambled for a 19-yard run, saw the endzone, and wanted it all. Instead of sliding, Wilson tried to truck a Ravens defender, and fumbled the ball back to the Ravens.
Baltimore used that opportunity to drive 96 yards and cash in on a Jackson touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman, retaking the lead 14-7. The Steelers answered with a three-and-out.
The Ravens continued their offensive assault. Jackson looked to his most reliable targets: tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Zay Flowers. Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker, who has struggled for much of the season, knocked in a 51-yard field goal and extended the Ravens' league 17-7.
With a 1:43 and a timeout, the Steelers got into placekicker Chris Boswell's range. Boswell cut the deficit to 17-10 with a 51-yard field goal as the first half expired.
The Steelers got the ball out of the break but couldn't muster a first down. Steelers punter Corliss Waitman pinned the Ravens at their eight-yard line on the ensuing punt. With the entire field to drive, the Ravens needed to make plays. Jackson found Henry for an 11-yard completion, but then the Steelers placed linebacker Elandon Roberts in the front seven. Roberts stuffed Henry on third-and-one and forced the Ravens to punt.
With the momentum-shifting play, Austin III had the best drive of his NFL career. On the first play of the series, Wilson saw Austin III one-on-one and completed a 44-yard pass. On third-and-six, Wilson saw Austin III streaking open over the middle of the field and connected for 16 yards. Then, Wilson gave running back Cordarrelle Patterson to 'moss' a Ravens defender for a 12-yard touchdown, tying the game 17-17.
Boswell made a rare mistake by kicking the kickoff out of bounds and giving the Ravens the ball at the 40-yard line. Jackson completed three passes for 14 or more yards to get the Ravens into the red zone. On second down, Jackson took advantage of Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee getting lost and found Andrews for a seven-yard touchdown pass. The Ravens led 24-17.
On fourth-and-six at midfield, the first play of the first quarter, Wilson looked to the endzone for Austin III. But Wilson took a hitch to long to get the ball out, and Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton broke up the play.
Henry broke off a 44-yard run on the first play of the series to get 11 yards from a touchdown. Then, Jackson threw a terrible interception to Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick--the first thrown pick for Jackson since the previous outing against the Steelers. Fitzpatrick returned the pick for 25-yards to negate much of Henry's big run.
Two plays after the interception, Wilson targeted Pruitt on an out route, but didn't get enough on it. Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey picked off the pass and returned it for a touchdown. Ravens led 31-17.
The Steelers answered with a poor drive. Wilson was sacked, Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones was flagged for a false start, and Austin III was tackled for loss on third-and-11. Despite down two touchdowns, the Steelers elected to punt on fourth-and-12 with 9:26 to play.
On third-and-five, Jackson looked deep to Flowers for a 49-yard completion. The Ravens looked to ice the game away with seven more runs, including a direct snap to Andrews and conversion on third-and-one. Tucker made a 23-yard field to extend the lead to a three score game.
The Ravens finally ended up on the right side of the rivalry, clinching their spot in the playoffs. The Steelers continue to fall as the weather gets colder and stakes get more clear.
