Ravens Player Calls Out Steelers LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their biggest game yet against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, with an opportunity to clinch the divisional title with a win.
The rivarlry has been hard-fought for many years, and this year is no different. Both teams have had players get involved and speak their opinion on the rivalry, and the newest of those is Ravens long snapper Nick Moore. Moore had words specificially for Steelers' linebacker Patrick Queen, and how he will handle Derrick Henry. In an appearance on the Ryan Ripken show, Moore spoke about his former teammate.
"We've got one of the best centers in the game," Moore said. "We've got one of the best left tackles in the game. We have a very dominant offensive line. These guys are going to be looking to set the tone for our team. And they're going to do that by moving people out of the way. And getting 22 the ball and letting him get downhill. And then we're going to find out who's the man. How big a boy is PQ when it's 22 and 6?"
This game will be Queen's return to Baltimore, where he is sure to be met with boos and other negativity after joining the Steelers in the offseason. The Steelers are coming off four straight wins in the series, overcoming the challenge of quarterback Lamar Jackson each time they take them on.
Although the Steelers were able to limit Derrick Henry in their first meeting, that is not a guarantee when it comes to the second time around. Henry seems to clearly be in the top two running backs in the league, making him a tough assignment for any team set to face him. Queen will likely have his hands full trying to stop Henry again.
