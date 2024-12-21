Steelers CB Suffers Calf Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was dealt another blow early in Week 16, losing cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to injury during the second drive of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Porter Jr. stayed down on the field following a tackle to Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Trainers came out to tend to him, examining his legs before helping him off the field. He walked off with trainers under his arms, moving slowly as he went to the blue medical tent.
The team announced Porter suffered a calf injury and was ruled questionable to return to the game.
The second-year cornerback has 61 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception this year for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers came into the game without starting cornerback Donte Jackson, who missed the game with a back injury. Without Porter, Pittsburgh will be forced to utilize James Pierre and Cory Trice as their starting cornerbacks, turning to Trice who is active for the first time since Week 3 when he hurt his hamstring.
Cam Sutton is also capable of playing on the outside, but is already working at nickelback and helping support at safety without starter DeShon Elliott.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Porter's injury as more information becomes available.
