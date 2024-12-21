Insider: Steelers Could Bring Back Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially a team to watch for former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was released by the team just ahead of the AFC North showdown in Week 16.
Johnson hit wavied just before the weekend, ending a chaotic and short tenure with the Ravens. Now, there is believed to be a big market for the former Steelers wideout, which could include a reunion with his former team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh is among those with potential interest in Johnson's skills.
"There are a couple of teams to watch," Rapoport said. "The Chargers and the Chiefs, and maybe his old team the Pittsburgh Steelers as well."
The Steelers traded Johnson to the Carolina Panthers over the offseason in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. He was then traded at the deadline from Carolina to Baltimore, where he played less than 40 snaps. His time in Baltimore ended after being suspended for not going into a game and then was excused from the team during Steelers week.
The Steelers could certainly use wide receiver help as they've struggled to find a breakout candidate next to George Pickens. With Pickens sidelined with a hamstring injury, those concerns have only grown, leaving a door open for Johnson to make his way back to Pittsburgh.
Teams have until Monday at 4 p.m. ET to claim Johnson on waivers. If no team does, he'll become a free agent.
