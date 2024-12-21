Steelers Officially Eliminated From AFC's Top Seed
With a 10-4 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not only sitting at the top of the AFC North standings, they are also fighting for a higher seed in the AFC playoff race. Entering their Week 16 matchup, there was still hope the team could win out and ideally claim the top seed in the AFC.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs are having an excellent season. The defending Super Bowl champions are 13-1 after a victory over the Houston Texans. As a result of the Chiefs' win, the Steelers are mathematically eliminated from the running for the #1 seed.
It would have been a tough road for the Steelers to claim the top seed in the conference, but crazier things have happened in the NFL. Now, the six-time Super Bowl champions can focus oon cementing the second or third seed. The third spot appears more likely at this point, as the Buffalo Bills have a one game lead over the Steelers for the #2 seed.
The Steelers must also win their upcoming contest against the Baltimore Ravens to keep their division lead and spot in the playoff picture. The Ravens enter this matchup with a 9-5 record and a loss in the the teams' first meeting in 2024. But if the Ravens steal a victory over the Steelers, the season series will be split and the two teams will have identical records.
That would put Pittsburgh in danger of dropping from a top-3 seed to one of the final playoff spots in the AFC and having to play on the road during Wild Card Weekend. The Steelers would love to play their first round playoff game at home in Acrisure Stadium. The team is 5-1 at home this season, averaging 24.2 points per game, and allow just 15.5 points per game when playing in front of their home crowd. Hopefully the team can avoid any of those playoff scenarios, but the one scenario they don't have to worry about is being the AFC's #1 seed.
