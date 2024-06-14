Steelers Get Early Look at Future Up Front
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to have a bit of fun on the final day of mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Many of the seasoned veterans that will carry the majority of the workload for this team got the day off from team drills and to fill their places, the Steelers called on their depth to fill in the gaps. 2's became 1's and 3's became 2's, and that meant the first offensive line for the day was comprised entirely of first and second year players.
A commitment to the trenches became the Steelers' overarching draft strategy for the past two years and now that philosophy is being manifested on the field, with Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, Zach Fraizer, Spencer Anderson and Troy Fautanu offering a glimpse into the future as they all lined up together. It's a rare chance for that set of homegrown five to play together and they relished the opportunity.
"Last day of mandatory minicamp, ... the two’s became the one’s, three’s became the two’s today, so we were able to just go out there and compete and the biggest thing was just competing for your opportunity because it is an opportunity when you get reps like that," Fautanu said. "The more reps I get, the more prepared I’ll be going into camp.”
This unit wasn't facing the best the Steelers have to offer. Expected starters from the other side of the ball sat out as well but this collection of young linemen more than held their own while protecting Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who stayed in to work with some of their receivers.
Fautanu got some more reps at right tackle, a new position that he expects to become permanent by the time training camp arrives. Fraizer got to throw snaps back to the Steelers' top quarterback. Anderson continued his switch to right guard with some much needed snaps and McCormick stepped up to play with the one's as well for the first time. Then Jones, a starter last season, was able to play the anchor and work on chemistry with these potential line mates somewhere down the road.
It was just a temporary measure. In the age of free agency and heightened urgency, odds of this exact lineup taking the field for the Steelers at any point during the 2024 season are slim and it's almost certain that one or more of these players will not be in Pittsburgh by the time they are each ready to start an NFL game. But for now, one can dream. The front office has invested heavily in the development of the offensive line, which has been a weak point in the Steelers attack for some time. It all adds up to valuable experience playing together for this new-look unit.
“It is good. Although we never know what the future holds, just being able to get in with the young guys because they’re always asking questions, trying to get better and be able to do the best that they can," Jones said. "So when they’re finally able to get in there and do it instead of trying to figure it out from an older guy like Isaac [Seumalo] or James Daniels. They can just get a feel for the speed of the game and that’s a good thing.”
Some of these players might get thrown into the fire sooner rather than later. While Anderson and McCormick are former late-round picks still searching for their place in the NFL, Jones is established as starter and Fraizer and Fautanu will have chances to prove they can join him. But if everything works out according to plan, this shortened, exploratory practice could be an early look at something great for the Steelers.
Building up front was a priority for the Steelers as they contstructed this roster with an eye for the long haul and the final day of 2024 mandatory minicamp made the vision a reality.
"I know we brought in three new guys, it’s always exciting when you have new guys in the room," Anderson. "Just trying to show them the ropes a little bit. Obviously you’re not going to get it all on the first day, first week but these guys came along throughout this week and I thought they put together a good body of work leading into Latrobe.”
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Finish Minicamp Without Najee Harris
- Steelers Lineman Gets Gift From NBA Star
- QB Killers: Former Player Slams Steelers
- Steelers Chances at Courtland Sutton Growing
- Steelers Release CB After Injury Settlement