Steelers Expected to Lose QB to Giants
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to watch one of their 2024 quarterbacks head to the NFC this offseason, signing with the New York Giants. According to SNY's Connor Hughes, noise around the league indicates the Giants are the top candidates for veteran passer Russell Wilson.
The Giants are expected to explore a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if no deal is made, they'll revert to a veteran. They wanted to land Matthew Stafford prior to him re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams, and are now eying Wilson as their top vet.
"Russell Wilson (Steelers) is also someone whom the Giants have discussed. One league source believed him to be the player the Giants ultimately land," Hughes writes.
Wilson, 36, is the Steelers backup plan if Justin Fields doesn't work out. The team would like to retain one of their two quarterbacks from last season, with the younger option being their first choice. From there, they'll look to Wilson, but if he's in New York, will need to change course completely.
Pittsburgh did some homework on Stafford and could consider other alternatives like Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr. They also spent some time with NFL rookie at the combine, meeting with mid-round picks such as Will Howard and Jalen Milroe.
