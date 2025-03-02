Steelers Scouting Report: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
Many predict the Pittsburgh Steelers to select a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 24.
Cornerback, defensive line, and running back are among other legitimate needs, but it’s pass-catchers at the front of the line, according to most.
As of now, Tetairoa McMillan is widely viewed as the top receiver prospect in this year’s draft. While opinions may vary, it’s Emeka Egbuka right behind the towering receiver out of Arizona.
Whether Egbuka will still be available when the Steelers select at No. 21 is in question, which speaks to the Ohio State receiver’s value. But few would be surprised to see Pittsburgh select the Washington native should he remain on the board beyond the first 20 selections.
With that, let’s take a look at Eguka’s production at the college level before moving on to the scouting report.
- From: Tacoma, Washington
- Recruit Ranking: No. 9 overall nationally (247Sports)
- College: Ohio State (2021-2024)
- Size: 6-1, 205
Production
As a freshman in 2021, Egbuka tallied nine catches for 191 yards. However, keep in mind that this is Ohio State, a program that can aptly be labeled ‘Wide Receiver U.’
It’s very challenging to carve a major role as a rookie receiver in Columbus. Multiple former Buckeyes pass-catchers who became first-round picks in recent years recorded less than 200 receiving yards as true freshmen. Take Chris Olave as an example (197 yards in 2018), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (49 yards in 2020), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (193 yards in 2021).
Egbuka returned with a breakout season in 2021, recording 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns, good enough to make the Top 10 in receiving yards across the FBS as a true sophomore.
As a junior in 2022, Egbuka suffered a setback when he sprained his ankle in Week 6, an injury that required surgery. He’d finish that season with 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns. But he returned to form as a senior last year with 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 11 of 16 outings last season, Egbuka caught no less than five balls.
Scouting Report
First of all, it’s important to note that Emeka Egbuka is a slot receiver by trade. It’s the role he’s likely to continue taking on at the pro level, but he’s experienced on the perimeter, too, playing 80 percent of his snaps in the slot and 20 percent out wide last season.
Physically, he has a typical body type for the slot at 6-foot-1 and in the 205-pound range. There’s a versatility to his game from a position fit standpoint, and he isn’t lacking height for perimeter work unlike many slot receivers under the 6-foot mark.
This isn’t an overly flashy receiver but despite the unbelievable talent around him in the Ohio State receiver room, Egbuka finished with the most receptions (205) in Buckeyes history. This is a significant data point.
Egbuka is a hard-charging receiver beyond his release. He gets upfield in a hurry, shows well above average route skills, and he does a great job of not only catching the football in traffic but also navigating his way through congested areas without wasted steps. This is key for a slot receiver who is often working over the middle of the field.
That ability to operate in traffic may be the most impressive aspect of Egbuka’s game.
**Click here for Egbuka's college highlights via YouTube**
To claim that Egbuka is sure-handed would be accurate. His drop percentage was quite low on the college stage at just 4.4. Again, many of the balls thrown in his direction were in very challenging situations down the seam and while crossing the field from his role in the slot.
After the catch, Egbuka is more of a smooth and galloping carrier of the football versus the ultra-twitchy types utilizing dazzling jump cuts and the like. But Egbuka does a great job with a stutter step he often applies to evade defenders with the ball in his hands. And his toughness should be noted, a hard-nosed receiver who can break and slip through tackles while taking care of the football.
That gritty ability also shines bright in his blocking skills. The slot receiver does not lack ability or tenacity in that area of his game.
Collectively, Egbuka has all the tools to step on an NFL field in Week 1 as a starter who produces right out of the gate, similar to Ohio State receivers drafted in the first round in recent years.
Below is a look at the rookie production of receivers selected in the first round in recent years.
- Chris Olave: 72 catches, 1,042 yards, 4 TD (2022)
- Garrett Wilson: 83 catches, 1,103 yards, 4 TD (2022)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 63 catches, 628 yards, 4 TD (2023)
- Marvin Harrison: 62 catches, 885 yards, 8 TD (2024)
Given what he’s shown to date, with the very well-rounded and battle-tested nature of Egbuka, the Steelers should get a great value and an immediate return in the Ohio State product should Pittsburgh end up with the big-time receiver.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!