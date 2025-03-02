Steelers, Rams Have Perfect Trade?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in need of a wide receiver since before last season, let alone this offseason.
With issues on and off the field as well as a lack of consistency overall, the Steelers are in the hunt for another wideout for the second-straight offseason.
Therefore, possible trades, pickups and draft picks for wide receivers have permeated the offseason news for the Steelers. One such example is from Ben Solak of ESPN, whose suggestion would see the Steelers land Cooper Kupp in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams have told Kupp they are shopping him around, so a trade might be easier than for a player whose organization wishes to keep him around. In an article where Solak spoke on possible trades around the league, he spoke on what he believed was a "perfect" trade for both teams. In this trade, The Steelers get: Kupp and a 2026 sixth-round pick and the Rams would get a2025 third-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick in return.
"The optimal world has the Rams swallowing the roster bonus on Kupp to make him more tradeable, then finding a landing spot he likes in a role that suits him." Solak wrote. "My favorite here is the Steelers, as Kupp can be their primary pass catcher (from a target perspective) and George Pickens is their primary playmaker (from a yards and touchdowns perspective). The lack of consistency from Pickens, as well as from the receivers behind him (Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson) was a glaring issue in Pittsburgh last season."
"Who will throw passes to Kupp?" Solak wrote. "If it's a young quarterback like Justin Fields or a rookie, Kupp will be a huge benefit. But imagine if it were Stafford -- what a treat that would be to see."
The trade seems quite equal up front due to Kupp's contract situation, and Solak makes a great point talking about the quarterback situation. This trade would work quite well for both teams, but the Steelers will have a lot to consider before making such a large trade.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!