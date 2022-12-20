Steelers Fans Are Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has the support of the fanbase on one argument.

PITTSBURGH -- Well, anyone who had Pittsburgh Steelers fans and Antonio Brown being on the same side of an argument this year on their bingo card, you can now cross it off.

It's been a while since Brown and the Steelers had a loving relationship. The once All-Pro wide receiver spent most of his long and successful career in Pittsburgh, but his departure wasn't ideal, and since, his reputation with the fanbase hasn't been very bright.

That didn't stop fans from jumping on board with his latest Steelers take about a rookie wide receiver and the offense's gameplan.

Brown tweeted during the Steelers game that the team needs to start "feeding" rookie George Pickens more. In the win over the Carolina Panthers, the second-round pick caught just two passes for 53 yards and has totaled just six receptions in his last three games.

Usually, Brown tweets aren't involving the Steelers, and most Pittsburgh fans leave a harsh comments about his music or how poorly he left the NFL. This time, though, the comments flooded with agreement, an unusual sight on AB's Twitter page.

A rare scene for sure, but one that holds high ground within the Pickens argument. The rookie has shown frustration about his lack of targets this season, but is still on pace to near 1,000 receiving yards by the end of the season.

For Brown, his life is currently being monitored due to an arrest warrant for battery chargers against his ex-girlfriend. He currently remains locked inside his home with police waiting to arrest him outside.

