Analyst Believes Steelers Fans Will Love New QB
PITTSBURGH -- Even when the Pittsburgh Steelers are not on the field, the talk surrounding their quarterback situation continues. The new battery of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields gives the Steelers two of their best QB options in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. It also provides the team, media, and fans plenty to debate.
Who will be the QB under center for the Steelers' week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons? The belief is that Wilson is the guy in Pittsburgh until proven otherwise, but it isn't written in stone. Some believe that Justin Fields will be able to unseat Wilson before he makes his first start. One of those believers is the creator and owner of ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio.
On a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Florio made some interesting comments regarding the situation. He thinks the Steelers could be a surprise this season, and that could be due to the play of Justin Fields.
"One of these guys is getting the starting job in 2025, and one of them is getting fired," Florio stated. "Once Steelers fans start seeing what Justin Fields can do on the ground, and if he's running circles around guys playing second string in the preseason, they're going to fall in love with him. Russ had better get it done because if he struggles at all, Steelers fans are going to be chanting for Justin Fields."
Justin Fields is indeed an electric player on the ground. As a rookie, he gained 420 yards on 72 attempts. In 2022 his rushing abilities fully emerged, running for 1,143 yards and eight scores. He followed that up this past season with 657 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2023.
It's an aspect of the game that Russell Wilson has tampered down over the years. As a younger player, he was much more mobile. During his third season in the league, he ran for 849 yards. Over the years, he's settled more into a pocket passer that escapes the pocket as a last resort, rather than a first option. Still, he's amassed over 5,000 career rushing yards, so he's still a threat outside the pocket.
As entertaining and exciting as Fields' ground game is, it won't be enough to earn him the starting job. His career issues with accuracy are continuing to haunt him in Pittsburgh, something he must improve to be QB1. Even if Steelers fans fall in love with him, as Florio suggests, Justin Fields has more to do to claim the starting job.
